Worker in his 60s hospitalized after machine slashes palm on Sai Wan Ho site 

A male worker in his 60s was hospitalized on Tuesday after a machine he was operating accidentally slashed his hand at a site in Sai Wan Ho.

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The incident occurred at around 2pm at a ground-floor site located at 1 Tai Hong Street, where the worker’s hand was caught in a machine, resulting in a 10-centimetre-long gash across his palm that bled heavily.

Fortunately, the worker remained fully conscious. Paramedics arrived promptly at the scene and took him to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for emergency treatment.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.