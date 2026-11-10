Hong Kong to stage largest-ever WinterFest as A Symphony of Lights prepares for final bow

Hong Kong is preparing to stage its most extensive winter tourism campaign to date, featuring multi-district festive installations, citywide retail promotions, and an upgraded New Year's Eve fireworks showcase themed around the 30th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

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The upcoming 2026 edition of the Hong Kong WinterFest marks a significant expansion of the flagship seasonal showcase, seeking to entice both residents and overseas visitors to spend and celebrate across the city.

Speaking at the launch event, Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok outlined the ambitious scope of this year's festival, emphasizing that the program would consolidate Hong Kong's standing as the premier winter holiday destination in Asia. The initiative represents a unified effort between tourism authorities, major commercial property developers, financial sponsors, and retail associations to drive local spending and promote in-depth cultural experiences.

Expansion of Winter Towns beyond Central

A central feature of the upcoming festival is the widening footprint of the popular Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands attraction, which debuted in Central last year to widespread public acclaim. Building on the success of the inaugural immersive light displays, the Tourism Board has partnered once again with Hongkong Land to present the Central showcase, while simultaneously bringing two additional festive hubs to other core commercial districts.

Tsim Sha Tsui will host its own dedicated festive installation under the title sponsorship of Prudential, while Causeway Bay will feature a themed hub developed in conjunction with Hysan. Each of the three installations will showcase distinct thematic visual concepts and coordinated illumination performances, offering diverse entertainment options for evening strolls and holiday outings across both sides of Victoria Harbour.

Curtain call for Victoria Harbour light show

The winter festivities are scheduled to officially commence on the evening of November 18, accompanied by the rollout of more than one hundred seasonal discounts, Hong Kong-exclusive dining specials, and curated local souvenirs developed alongside trade merchants.

The opening evening will also host a momentous transition in the city's night entertainment history. The long-running multimedia light and sound production, A Symphony of Lights, will stage its farewell performance that night after twenty-two years of continuous presentations across Victoria Harbour.

The curtain-call spectacle will incorporate special pyrotechnic components to mark the occasion, paving the way for a brand-new series of harborfront light projects set to debut progressively next year.

Countdown fireworks to herald milestone anniversary

Looking ahead to the conclusion of the winter season, the annual New Year's Eve countdown fireworks display will undergo a major scale enhancement.

The midnight extravaganza will center on commemorating the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, providing an expanded pyrotechnic celebration designed to leave a lasting impression on international travelers and local spectators alike.

The Tourism Board expressed gratitude toward key commercial partners and industry groups, including Hongkong Land, Prudential, Hysan, the Quality Tourism Services Association, and Alipay, noting that collaborative corporate support has been vital in staging the largest seasonal showcase in the city's history.\