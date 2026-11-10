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NEWS

Taxi driver slapped in Tsim Sha Tsui after dispute over automatic door

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Threads: mtsoul___
Threads: mtsoul___

A taxi driver shared on social media that he was slapped by a male passenger in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday morning when he reminded him not to force open the automatic door. 

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​The footage showed that a group of men and women hailed the taxi on Hillwood Road. The male passenger was angered after he was reminded, verbally abusing the driver. The passenger also rushed forward to open the driver’s side door and slapped the driver.

After the attack, the passenger and his companions took another taxi and fled the scene. The driver called the police and was taken to hospital for examination, the poster said.

​”When it comes to the dangers of driving a taxi at night, it's like being beaten for no reason,” he wrote in the post.

​Police stated that they received a report at 3.09am from a 32-year-old taxi driver.

The driver stated that a man aged between 30 and 40, along with a friend, forcefully opened the taxi door while boarding on Hillwood Road when the argument began as the driver attempted to stop him. The driver suspected the man was intoxicated and emotionally agitated, leading him to slap the driver, the police said. 

​After a preliminary investigation, police are currently treating the case as a dispute, the force said.

Taxi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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