Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Unveils Special Offers, Easier Planning and More Disney Magic Ahead

To celebrate the upcoming festive season and the exciting Disney experiences ahead, HKDL is introducing a range of limited-time offers for guests. From the popular Double the Fun offer to special Magic Access promotions, guests can enjoy greater value while creating magical Disney memories with family and friends.

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The popular “Double the Fun” Special Offer (Hong Kong Resident Exclusive)* returns from November 11, 2026 to March 31, 2027. Hong Kong residents can enjoy two visits, including public holidays, for the price of one, along with dining vouchers, giving them even more opportunities to experience seasonal entertainment, signature attractions, shopping and dining experiences across the Resort. Priced at HK$879 for adults and HK$669 for children, the offer lets guests celebrate everything from Christmas to New Year, Chinese New Year and Easter with Disney magic.

More exciting offers are available for guests to enjoy throughout the season. The Non-stop 2-Day Fun Ticket* allows guests to extend the magic with a second day of park admission for just HK$100 more than a regular 1-Day ticket. Available through December 31, 2027, the offer is perfect for both visiting travelers seeking a fuller Disney holiday experience and local guests looking to immerse themselves in two consecutive days of unforgettable Disney magic.

For guests seeking a weekday Disney adventure, the Midweek Getaway Ticket* delivers added value with 20% off designated weekday visits available through December 30, 2026, making it easier than ever to plan a magical midweek escape.

From now until January 31, 2027, eligible Magic Access members can enjoy a limited-time renewal offer, featuring 20% off the regular price of the selected Magic Access plus receive up to HK$4,000 worth of dining and merchandise e-vouchers. The offer provides added value for members to enjoy Hong Kong Disneyland's attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

New members can maximize the value of their Disney adventures with the Annual Pass Limited-Time Offer: 20% Off for Party of 3 Plus Complimentary Priority Access*, available from now to December 30, 2026. Guests who purchase or upgrade three or more Magic Access memberships in a single transaction can enjoy 20% off and receive complimentary Disney Premier Access – single attraction passes. Save up to HK$4,188 with a group of three! With value equivalent to just two visits and access to more than 20 exclusive member benefits, Magic Access is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy Disney magic all year long.

Students can enjoy even greater value, with a discounted Student Silver Magic Access membership available from just HK$942*. Combined with a complimentary Disney Premier Access – 1 Attraction pass and a birthday Buy-One-Get-One-Free Quick Service Meal offer, welcome rewards and member benefits are worth up to HK$1,143, enabling members to recoup the value of their membership in as little as one visit.

Celebrating Elderly Month with 20,000 Ticket Donation and Special Dining Offers

As a deeply rooted member of the community, HKDL has a long-standing commitment to supporting the happiness and wellbeing of kids, families, and communities when it’s needed most. In addition to donating numerous Park tickets annually and supporting a wide range of under-represented groups, HKDL will celebrate Elderly Month this November by providing 20,000 theme park tickets to seniors through various local NGOs, reinforcing its commitment to creating positive social impact across Hong Kong.

As part of its ongoing commitment to bringing Disney magic to seniors and celebrating family togetherness, HKDL is introducing special dining offers for senior guests. From now until November 30, 2026, holders of a Senior Citizen Card or JoyYou Card can enjoy the Plaza Inn “Disney Artisan Set Menu” in the Park at a special price of HK$228**, a savings of approximately 16%.

In addition, from now until December 17, 2026, they can enjoy the dinner buffet and weekend lunch buffet at Ink & Plate at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel at children’s prices, with savings of up to 37%, as well as 25% off designated lunch and dinner set menus at Dragon Wind at Disney Explorers Lodge**. These special offers provide more opportunities for seniors and their loved ones to spend quality time together, and create cherished Disney memories.

Simpler and more Convenient Ticket Planning

Planning a Disney visit is now easier than ever. Effective November 11, 2026, HKDL will introduce a simpler date-based ticketing experience, offering guests easier online ticket management and greater convenience in planning their visit. It will also offer a variety of ticket pricing options, savings opportunities to suit different needs and budgets.

Under the new system, Park Admission Tickets will be converted to date-based tickets. Guests are required to select Park visit date at the time of purchase*. Park Visit Reservations are automatically made for date-based tickets purchased from HKDL official website, and guests can change their park visit date themselves online for most ticket types, making the booking process more straightforward and convenient.

The highest and lowest price points for tickets, and Magic Access membership prices, will remain unchanged. Senior guests holding a JoyYou Card may purchase a 1-Day Dated Senior Ticket at 20% of the regular price of a 1-Day Dated General Admission Ticket*.

Guests holding unused and unexpired 1-Day Dated Tickets may change Park visit date and/or upgrade to 2-Day Dated Tickets by paying the applicable price difference (if any) before 12:00am of the park visit date via HKDL official website or mobile app. For details, please refer to HKDL official website.

The Magic Continues: Festive Celebrations, Live Entertainment and More to Come

Guests can enjoy a year of magical experiences and seasonal celebrations throughout the year. From November 17. 2026 to January 3, 2027, “A Disney Christmas” will return with a one-of-a-kind festive celebration that can only be experienced at Hong Kong Disneyland, while World of Frozen will also welcome special wintertime surprises this year.

The beloved “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” will return for two weekends on November 21-22 and December 5-6, 2026. Disney friends will join live musicians to bring cherished Disney classics and festive melodies to life, accompanied by dazzling projections on the Castle of Magical Dreams, creating a Christmas musical celebration filled with joy and heartwarming moments. Guests can secure their spot for this show via the VIP Seating Area Pass with Treats Package or Standard Seating Area Pass.

On December 31, guests can gather in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams and join Mickey and Friends for the heartwarming “New Year’s Eve Countdown,” welcoming 2027 surrounded by Disney magic. Guests can purchase Disney Premier Access for priority admission to designated attractions and entry to the reserved viewing areas for “Momentous” and the “New Year’s Eve Countdown”!

The magic extends beyond the park with immersive dining, exclusive merchandise and unique resort hotel stays set against Hong Kong Disneyland's stunning mountain-and-sea backdrop.

HKDL continues to evolve with new and enhanced experiences that create unforgettable memories for guests from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and around the world. With more exciting new experiences and development projects on the horizon, HKDL will continue to bring guests fresh storytelling, immersive experiences and even more magical reasons to visit in the years ahead.

*Offers are subject to terms and conditions. For details, please refer to the Hong Kong Disneyland official website.

**Tea and service charges to be paid separately.