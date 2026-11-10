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NEWS

Former lawmaker denies extra public funds used in $264,000 bonus to jailed Yuen Long District councilor

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Former lawmaker Ma Fung-kwok defended a HK$264,000 bonus to his ex-assistant Sze Chun-hing, who was recently convicted of unlawful sex with a minor, as a routine office expense tied to a voluntary pay cut. 

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The bonus — six times Sze's monthly salary — drew fresh scrutiny after he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. 

In a statement on social media this noon, Ma said Sze had worked as his assistant for the four-year Legislative Council term, after several years of volunteering in arts and culture. 

Sze's monthly salary rose from HK$51,500 in 2022 to HK$52,530 in 2023, before he won a Yuen Long district seat in 2024, Ma noted.

Although there was no explicit rule requiring a pay cut after winning elected office,  he said Sze agreed to cut his salary by about 30 percent to HK$36,000, citing prudent use of public money.

With his workload unchanged and performance remaining strong, Ma adjusted Sze’s salary to HK$44,000 under the earlier agreement in 2025. 

The bonus — which Ma said reflected Sze's service and performance — still left Sze about HK$40,000 worse off than before his election. 

He further clarified that lawmakers' annual office expense reimbursements cover staff salaries, daily office costs and other eligible items on a reimbursement basis, stressing the bonus to Sze involved no additional public funds.

Ma said he has long held his staff to strict standards on legal compliance and the use of public money.

It is reported that 30 outgoing lawmakers handed out about HK$9.4 million in bonuses or gratuities before leaving office, and Ma paid nearly HK$700,000 to five employees.

Ma Fung-kwokSze Chun-hing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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