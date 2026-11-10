logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

DOJ seeks harsher sentences for four convicted in Convoy fraud case

NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Mak Kwong-yiu, Christie Chan Lai-yee, and Wong Shuk-on
From left: Mak Kwong-yiu, Christie Chan Lai-yee, and Wong Shuk-on

Hong Kong’s Department of Justice applied on Tuesday for a sentence review for four individuals convicted in the Convoy corporate fraud case, arguing that the trial judge failed to properly account for their breach of trust during sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prosecutors alleged that two former Convoy Global executives and a manager colluded with the general manager of Gransing Securities to arrange for Gransing to place bonds between 2014 and 2015, while concealing that the bonds were actually being placed by Convoy-affiliated entities.

​Former Convoy executive director Mak Kwong-yiu was sentenced to seven months in prison and disqualified from serving as a company director for three years. Former chief financial officer Christie Chan Lai-yee, 49, was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from serving as a director for two years.

​Former manager of Convoy Wong Shuk-on, 42, received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Lee Yick-ming, 55, Gransing’s former general manager, was sentenced to five months in prison.

Senior Public Prosecutor Human Lam Hiu-man stated that the three Convoy employees held senior leadership positions and that Lee actively aided them, asserting that the trial judge overlooked the defendants' severe breaches of trust and fiduciary duty.

Lam emphasized that the case involved a publicly listed company and was grave in nature, carrying substantial public ramifications. 

She argued that the defendants' personal circumstances should not have served as mitigating factors, pointing out that the trial judge had granted a 30 percent sentence reduction—a discount typically reserved for guilty pleas.

The convictions stemmed from a deliberate conspiracy to conceal related-party transactions rather than mere technical non-compliance, Lam argued. Citing legal precedent, she maintained that suspended sentences were inappropriate and that the defendants should serve immediate custodial sentences measured in years.

While the defense argued that the case’s nine-year duration justified sentence reductions, Lam contended that the penalties imposed failed to reflect the gravity of the offenses.

Defense counsel conceded that the case involved a serious breach of trust, but maintained that the specific context must be weighed in sentencing. 

The defense argued that Convoy Global’s bond issuance ultimately benefited the company, was not driven by related-party self-dealing, and would have received board approval even if formal consent had been sought.

ConvoyDepartment of Justice

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
DoJ names Anthony Chau as new Director of Public Prosecutions
NEWS
20-05-2026 17:53 HKT
DOJ sets up working group to review law on AI-generated indecent images
NEWS
28-01-2026 16:53 HKT
DoJ pledges legal guidance in fatal Tai Po fire probe
NEWS
27-11-2025 18:17 HKT
Presented by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the “We All Shine On” Photo Exhibition will be held at the Duplex Studio, Tai Kwun, from 13 to 29 November 2026. The exhibition portrays 45 inspiring real-life stories that showcase the positive and lasting impact of projects supported by the Trust.
“We All Shine On”: A portrait of community and connection
(File photo)
Juror discharged as Abby Choi murder trial enters 34th day
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Final lights for Victoria Harbour show after two decades
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker urges faster rail projects as Ta Kwu Ling university town expands
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmaker urges bigger upfront incentives to help CSSA recipients return to work
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man loses gold chain after following woman to Kwun Tong flat for massage
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Autumn breeze drops by HK before warmth returns next week
NEWS
3 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
23 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.