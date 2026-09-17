logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Sun Dong vows to boost cybersecurity to drive 'AI+' development

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said Hong Kong will accelerate the development of an international innovation and technology center to align with the national Five-Year Plan, following the release of the city's future roadmap on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a cybersecurity forum, Sun said the government pledged to create a hub for international high-end talent, promote industrial development, and further advance the "AI+" initiative.

He reiterated that Hong Kong has constantly kept pace with the nation in building solid cybersecurity defenses, leveraging its unique role as a "super connector" and "super value adder".

Meanwhile, he noted that high-quality development depends heavily on innovation and technology, and the takeoff of the technology sector must be built on a solid cybersecurity foundation.

The authorities will continue to work closely with the mainland and deepen coordinated cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, as well as focus on promoting industrial development and talent cultivation, he added.

Sun Dong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Govt to promote AI application in cybersecurity defense: Sun Dong
NEWS
23-08-2026 17:27 HKT
GZ-HK innovation center opens to spur GBA industrial transformation, says tech chief
NEWS
19-08-2026 17:43 HKT
Tech chief hails HK's space milestone as proof of 'one country, two systems' success
NEWS
16-07-2026 14:02 HKT
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
NEWS
08-07-2026 16:43 HKT
(File photo)
Sun Dong departs for Australia and New Zealand to boost bilateral I&T ties
NEWS
21-06-2026 13:07 HKT
Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief
NEWS
14-06-2026 14:28 HKT
HK's first astronaut home by 2027, with live space chat in the works: Tech chief
NEWS
31-05-2026 15:08 HKT
(File photo)
HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong
NEWS
29-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Financial chief calls for improvements to OpenClaw amid cybersecurity concerns
NEWS
16-03-2026 17:48 HKT
Hetao HK Park to accelerate development, target 2026 completion: Tech chief
NEWS
08-03-2026 13:41 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
23 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.