Sun Dong vows to boost cybersecurity to drive 'AI+' development

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Govt to promote AI application in cybersecurity defense: Sun Dong
23-08-2026 17:27 HKT
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
08-07-2026 16:43 HKT
Sun Dong departs for Australia and New Zealand to boost bilateral I&T ties
21-06-2026 13:07 HKT
Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief
14-06-2026 14:28 HKT
HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong
29-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Hetao HK Park to accelerate development, target 2026 completion: Tech chief
08-03-2026 13:41 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT