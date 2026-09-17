Sun Dong vows to boost cybersecurity to drive 'AI+' development

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said Hong Kong will accelerate the development of an international innovation and technology center to align with the national Five-Year Plan, following the release of the city's future roadmap on Wednesday.

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Speaking at a cybersecurity forum, Sun said the government pledged to create a hub for international high-end talent, promote industrial development, and further advance the "AI+" initiative.

He reiterated that Hong Kong has constantly kept pace with the nation in building solid cybersecurity defenses, leveraging its unique role as a "super connector" and "super value adder".

Meanwhile, he noted that high-quality development depends heavily on innovation and technology, and the takeoff of the technology sector must be built on a solid cybersecurity foundation.

The authorities will continue to work closely with the mainland and deepen coordinated cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, as well as focus on promoting industrial development and talent cultivation, he added.