GZ-HK innovation center opens to spur GBA industrial transformation, says tech chief

The newly launched Guangzhou-Hong Kong New Quality Productivity Empowerment Centre is expected to accelerate industrial transformation by deepening cross-border innovation cooperation, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

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Jointly established by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the center aims to put cooperation between the two cities on a more regular and institutionalized footing in areas including industry and innovation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sun said Guangzhou and Hong Kong shared the goal of promoting deeper integration between technological and industrial innovation, which would serve as key drivers of development in the Greater Bay Area.

He highlighted Hong Kong’s unique advantages in international connectivity, research capabilities and diverse financing channels, saying these strengths make the city an ideal platform for companies seeking growth and global expansion.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, has a strong industrial base, a comprehensive manufacturing system and a wide range of application scenarios that can support business development, Sun said.

By combining the strengths of the two cities, the center is expected to accelerate the commercialization of research and development, support industrial transformation and help enterprises expand into overseas markets.

Sun also expressed confidence that the new center would inject fresh momentum into the development of the Greater Bay Area, building on the long-standing partnership between Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Productivity Council chairman Sunny Tan said the center would create a more seamless pathway for commercializing R&D outcomes in frontier sectors including life and health technology, artificial intelligence and future manufacturing.

Tan said the center would also help tackle technical challenges, establish joint platforms and develop standards by matching Guangzhou’s industrial needs with Hong Kong’s resources and expertise.

Wu Sa, director-general of the Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission and the Guangzhou GBA Office, said the center represented a major step forward in integrating innovation between Guangzhou and Hong Kong, with cooperation becoming more institutionalized and regular.

He said he hoped the platform would serve as a bridge for innovation and a new channel for government-business collaboration, bringing fresh momentum to the development of new quality productive forces in both cities.