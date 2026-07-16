logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tech chief hails HK's space milestone as proof of 'one country, two systems' success

NEWS
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s growing contribution to national aerospace missions demonstrates the successful implementation of “one country, two systems,” Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the opening of the “Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition at Hong Kong Science Park, Sun celebrated the city’s recent milestones in the national space program.

These included the Shenzhou-23 mission carrying Hong Kong’s first astronaut, payload expert Lai Ka-ying, and the installation of the Tianyun Camera, a greenhouse gas detector developed by a Hong Kong University of Science and Technology team, on the Tiangong space station.

Sun also pointed to Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s contribution to the Chang’e-6 mission. Its researchers developed a surface sampling device that helped collect samples from the far side of the moon.

He said the achievements showed that Hong Kong research teams were playing an increasingly important role in major national science and technology missions.

Sun added that innovation and technology were key to empowering social development, improving governance and accelerating Hong Kong’s integration into national development, while supporting its goal of becoming an international innovation and technology hub.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation chairman Cordelia Chung described Lai’s space mission as an “affirmation” of the city’s research capabilities.

She said the corporation would continue attracting talent and supporting the country’s aerospace ambitions in line with the national 15th Five-Year Plan.

The seven-day exhibition at Science Park showcases aerospace achievements by the country and Hong Kong. It will move to Cyberport and the Hong Kong Productivity Council in August, allowing more members of the public to learn about China’s rapid advances in space technology.

Sun Dongnational aerospace missions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
NEWS
08-07-2026 16:43 HKT
(File photo)
Sun Dong departs for Australia and New Zealand to boost bilateral I&T ties
NEWS
21-06-2026 13:07 HKT
Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief
NEWS
14-06-2026 14:28 HKT
HK's first astronaut home by 2027, with live space chat in the works: Tech chief
NEWS
31-05-2026 15:08 HKT
(File photo)
HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong
NEWS
29-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Financial chief calls for improvements to OpenClaw amid cybersecurity concerns
NEWS
16-03-2026 17:48 HKT
Hetao HK Park to accelerate development, target 2026 completion: Tech chief
NEWS
08-03-2026 13:41 HKT
HK tech chief cancels US visit for Consumer Electronics Show 2026 and Silicon Valley meetings
NEWS
06-01-2026 19:07 HKT
File photo
HK aims to boost tech hub status as nearly 500 firms eye expansion, Hetao HK Park nears launch
NEWS
16-12-2025 21:26 HKT
HK's NIAS approves 3 projects with HK$1.7b total investment
NEWS
15-10-2025 00:26 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
20 hours ago
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
NEWS
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.