LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief

The debut of LEAP East in Hong Kong reflects the city’s international standing and its role as a gateway between the country and the rest of the world, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

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The three-day technology event, running from July 8 to 10 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, marks the first LEAP event held outside Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the event, Sun said the organizer’s decision to choose Hong Kong among other cities recognized the city’s highly internationalized advantages and its role as a two-way platform connecting the nation with global markets.

Apart from Hong Kong’s growing innovation and technology sector, Sun also pointed to the city’s status as a leading international financial center and its common law system as key strengths in promoting global technology exchanges.

He said the event has drawn more than 450 exhibitors, including over 250 start-ups and more than 400 investment institutions, bringing fresh momentum to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem.

Sun also said he held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, during which green technology was a key topic in discussions on strengthening cooperation with the kingdom and the broader Middle East.

He added that participants at the event had shown strong interest in artificial intelligence applications, green technology and smart city development, areas where he believes Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia have significant potential for cooperation.