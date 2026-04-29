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NEWS

HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong’s first five-year development plan will focus on strengthening collaboration with the mainland across industry, academia, and research sectors to drive innovation, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

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Speaking at a forum on the city’s alignment with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, Sun highlighted the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone as a key platform for advancing technology development in the Greater Bay Area.

“The first three buildings have attracted about 80 tech enterprises, and the remaining five are due for completion within the year, with the rest of the land parcels to be released shortly,” he said.

Sun added that the government is seeking approval from mainland authorities to allow the phased flow of data and research samples into the co-operation zone, in a bid to accelerate innovation.

He also said Hong Kong is building a microelectronics ecosystem to support the country’s broader technological ambitions under the Digital China initiative.

Meanwhile, two pilot production lines at the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute are expected to begin operations by the end of the year, he added.

Sun Dongfive-year plan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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