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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

APEC finance ministers agree to boost policy coordination, China's Lan says

CHINA
45 mins ago
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A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Finance ministers from member economies in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum have reached a consensus for the strengthening communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, China's Finance Minister Lan Foan said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

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At the conclusion of the ministers' meeting in Hong Kong, they have also agreed on promoting practical cooperation in the financial sector and deepening regional integration, Lan said.

Reuters

APECfinance ministerspolicy coordinationChinaLan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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