APEC finance ministers agree to boost policy coordination, China's Lan says

Finance ministers from member economies in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum have reached a consensus for the strengthening communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, China's Finance Minister Lan Foan said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

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At the conclusion of the ministers' meeting in Hong Kong, they have also agreed on promoting practical cooperation in the financial sector and deepening regional integration, Lan said.

Reuters