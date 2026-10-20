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FINANCE

China's Finance Minister calls for Asia-Pacific cooperation amid global economic challenges

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS
A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS

Asia-Pacific economies must deepen macroeconomic policy coordination and practical cooperation to navigate mounting global economic challenges and geopolitical conflicts, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at a two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance meeting in Hong Kong, Lan said the international landscape is marked by intertwined turbulence and geopolitical tensions that weigh on global growth, even as breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and industrial transformation generate fresh momentum.

To anchor regional stability and growth, Lan outlined three priorities for member economies:

  • Strengthening macroeconomic policy dialogue: Member economies should reinforce the soundness of their domestic macroeconomic policies while stepping up communication and coordination to guard against negative spillover effects from policy shifts amid high global uncertainty.
  • Accelerating economic transformation: The region should seize opportunities in digital and green transitions, expanding innovative cooperation in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and low-carbon development to cultivate new growth drivers and strengthen economic resilience.
  • Prioritizing development and open trade: Economies should deepen practical financial cooperation, foster an open regional economic environment, keep industrial and supply chains stable and unobstructed, and advance regional economic integration.

Lan noted that China has championed four initiatives under this year's APEC finance track: fiscal policies for green development, digital infrastructure financing, inclusive finance, and exchanges among young financial professionals. Those efforts have yielded initial results, he said, adding that delegates would work over the two-day gathering to build consensus and deliver concrete outcomes during China's host year.

Turning to domestic performance, Lan said China's economy has shown strong resilience despite complex domestic and external pressures, expanding 4.6 percent in the first three quarters of 2026. China has consistently contributed around 30 percent of global economic growth in recent years, he added.

With 2026 marking the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Beijing is focusing on high-quality development, cultivating new growth drivers, building a unified national market, and boosting domestic demand and consumption, Lan said. He pledged that China would continue to deepen reforms and expand high-standard opening-up to create new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the broader global economy.





 

藍佛安表示，當前國際形勢變亂交織，地緣衝突影響外界，世界經濟增長面臨多重挑戰。同時，人工智能等新一輪科技革命和產業變革加速突破，新的發展動能正在集聚，亞太作為全球經濟增長引擎，肩負著更大的責任，希望各方應堅定落實APEC領導人非正式會議共識。為區域繁榮做出貢獻。

 

他提出三方面合作方向，首先是加強宏觀經濟政策對話，維護區域經濟金融穩定。

他指，當前國際經濟環境高度不確定性，各成員經濟體要強化自身宏觀經濟政策的穩健性，同時要加強政策溝通與協調，防範政策調整帶來的負面外溢效應；二是加快推進經濟轉型，增強經濟韌性。應把握數字化、綠色化轉型機遇，推動人工智能、數字經濟、綠色低碳等領域的創新合作，培育新的經濟增長點；三是堅持發展優先，促進共同繁榮，深化財經領域務實合作，營造開放型區域經濟環境。同時維持產業鏈供應鏈穩定暢通。推進區域經濟一體化。

 

藍佛安還指出，在各方共同努力下，中方在今年APEC財經合作機制下主推了四項議題，包括支持綠色發展的財政政策、數字基礎設施融資、用力致於促進普惠金融發展、促進青年財經人才交流合作等，取得了初步的成果。在這兩天的會議上將繼續深入地討論，尋求共識，推動APEC中國年財金合作機制取得務實成果。  

 

談及中國經濟，藍佛安表示，中國是亞太大家庭的一員，中國的發展與亞太的發展密不可分。面對國內外複雜嚴峻的形勢，中國經濟展現強大的韌性和活力。2026年前三季度，中國經濟實現4.6%的增長。多年來，中國對世界經濟增長貢獻保持在30%左右，始終是推動區域和全球繁榮發展的重要引擎。 

 

他指，2026年是中國十五五規劃開局之年，當前中國正堅定不移地推動高質量發展，加快培育新增長動能，眾生推進全國統一大市場建設，著力擴大國內需求，大力提振消費。面向未來，中國將進一步全面深化改革，持續擴大高水平對外開放，為亞太和世界發展提供新機遇。  


 

ChinaFinance MinistercooperationAPEC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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