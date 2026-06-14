The government strongly condemned The Washington Post for its "groundless allegations" about the city's latest national security subsidiary legislation in an editorial piece, calling it an irrational anti-China stance with double standards.

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The statement followed a commentary entitled "Hong Kong's nightmare gets darker" by the American newspaper that criticized the Safeguarding National Security (Procedural Matters) Regulation.

A government spokesperson stressed that it is each and every sovereign state's inherent right, as well as international practice, to enact laws safeguarding national security in accordance with international law based on the Charter of the United Nations.

Citing at least 21 laws on national security in the United States, the spokesperson criticized the anti-China media, in particular The Washington Post, for displaying "hypocrisy and double standards" as Hong Kong fulfills its constitutional duty to improve its national security legal framework.

In response to the Procedural Matters Regulation, the spokesman said the legislation aims to clarify the classification mechanism under the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (SNSO) for "other offenses endangering national security under the law of the HKSAR."

The spokesperson also slammed the newspaper for using "dirty tricks and telling bold-faced lies" to claim that Hong Kong is now "a less secure place to visit or do business" — a baseless claim that is completely at odds with how investors and businesses around the world perceive the HKSAR.

In fact, many entrepreneurs welcome the laws, as they provide a safer and more stable environment for investment and economic development, the spokesperson added.

The government reaffirmed it will continue to fully and faithfully implement the HKNSL and the SNSO and other relevant laws to effectively prevent, suppress, and punish acts and activities endangering national security.

Meanwhile, the city pledged to uphold the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people in accordance with the law to ensure the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.