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(Video) Driver arrested after truck runs red light, narrowly misses 3 schoolgirls in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested a 43-year-old local male driver on Thursday after dashcam footage showed a pink box truck running a red light and narrowly missing three schoolgirls crossing the road in Tsuen Wan.

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The footage, taken on Kwok Shui Road on Thursday afternoon, showed the truck speeding through a pedestrian crossing as the girls were walking across. They stopped just in time to avoid being hit. No one was injured, but the driver did not stop and drove away.

New Territories South traffic police identified the driver after reviewing the footage and arrested him the same evening. He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and will appear at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on September 25.

The video sparked outrage online, with netizens condemning the driver's recklessness. Police reminded the public that dangerous driving carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment, a HK$25,000 fine and a minimum six-month licence suspension.

dangerous driving red light Tsuen Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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