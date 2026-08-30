CHP warns of flu outbreaks as students head back to school

With thousands of students heading back to school this week, health authorities are sounding the alarm over an anticipated rise in influenza activity.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The warning came as the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) recorded 11 cases of severe paediatric influenza infection since the city entered the influenza season in late June.

Among the young patients, two remain in critical condition, and one has died. As the center's latest data shows high flu activity, authorities are warning of potential school outbreaks.

Meanwhile, a downward trend of Covid-19 activity has been observed since its peak in early August, with two severe paediatric cases recorded since June. It is understood that neither patient had been vaccinated.

Regarding hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), a common disease in children usually caused by enteroviruses, the CHP reported that its activity has dropped since peaking in mid-August. However, the authorities warned that close contact among young children in schools could fuel the spread of the disease, potentially triggering sporadic outbreaks.

CHP Controller Edwin Tsui Lok-kin stressed Hong Kong is still in the midst of the influenza season, and expects the virus to remain active as the new school year begins.

As vaccination remains the best prevention, Tsui urged schools and parents to actively participate in the 2026/27 Seasonal Influenza Vaccination School Outreach Programme. For schools not enrolled in the program, parents are advised to arrange vaccination for their children as soon as possible.