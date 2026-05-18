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NEWS

Driver arrested after elderly woman struck on Kwai Chung Road

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A 28-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after hitting an elderly woman on Kwai Chung Road. 

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The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday (May 17) when a private car heading towards Tsuen Wan on Kwai Chung Road struck the 73-year-old woman, surnamed Chong, next to Lai King Estate.

Two dashcam videos circulating online captured the elderly woman walking against traffic between the third and fourth lanes on the highway, with her left hand raised to signal oncoming vehicles. 

While several cars swerved to avoid the woman, a blue private car failed to brake in time, sending her into the air before she landed on the road. 

Suffering injuries to her hands, legs and buttocks, Chong was transported to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. 

Police arrested the 28-year-old driver, surnamed Ng, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The investigations are ongoing.

Kwai Chung Roaddangerous driving

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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