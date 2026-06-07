Medical Council hears closing arguments in 16-year-old infant cerebral palsy case

Any degree of medical negligence constitutes professional misconduct, an attorney for the Medical Council argued on Sunday during closing statements in a negligence case dating back 16 years involving an infant left with cerebral palsy.

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The hearing centers on Sit Sou-chi, who is accused of delaying treatment for a newborn who suffered his first seizure in 2009. Both the doctor and the child’s parents, who traveled from the mainland for the birth, attended the proceedings.

Mike Lui Sai-kit, the prosecuting attorney for the Secretariat of the Medical Council, said that under medical regulations, there is no distinction between minor and severe negligence, and any lapse in care is grounds for a misconduct ruling.

Lui argued that Sit failed to prioritize the severe risks of seizures and meningitis, pointing out that Sit admitted staying home to sleep after a nurse reported the infant was vomiting milk.

Rather than making the 15-minute drive back to the hospital, Sit simply instructed the nurse to place the baby in an incubator and skip a feeding—an action that Lui described as a "total disregard of a doctor's duty."

Lui noted that Sit made a deliberate diagnosis and treatment plan at the time. He also criticized the doctor for attempting to shift blame onto the nursing staff, pointing out that nurses are limited to observation and lack the authority to diagnose.

Pointing to contradictions between the doctor's testimony and the attending nurse's account, Lui urged the Medical Council to accept the nurse's statements, which align with hospital records. He also characterized Sit’s testimony as "absurd” and "completely dishonest."

The infant's parents said they remain confident in the impending verdict, but will consider further legal action if the ruling falls short of expectations.