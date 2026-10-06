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NEWS

National security AI learning platform launches in schools

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The "NSmarties AI Interactive Platform," jointly developed by the Hong Kong Police Force and Hong Kong Qianfan Technology, has officially rolled out across schools for the new academic year. The platform, designed to align with the 20 major fields of the "Holistic Approach to National Security," leverages real-time generative AI to create an immersive national security learning environment for students.

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Students can use the platform to independently craft personalized storybooks and short videos, as well as test their knowledge through interactive quizzes. To make national security education more engaging, the platform features voice narration from Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung and Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, who simplify complex legal and security concepts for young learners.

The initiative received full support from the Education Bureau and the Sisters of the Precious Blood. Joe Chow, Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai and Sister Agnes Au Yi-man – superior general of the Sisters of the Precious Blood and supervisor of Precious Blood Primary School (South Horizons) – officiated at the launching event. Together with approximately 700 teachers and students, they witnessed the collaborative effort between the police and the community to promote national security education through innovative technology.

Chow highlighted the importance of instilling national security awareness at all ages, urging all sectors of society to work together to safeguard Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

Sister Au praised the platform’s use of artificial intelligence and interactive content, noting that it transforms passive learning into active engagement and encourages both student and parent participation.

As part of the launch, attendees toured the NSpeed National Security Express Promotional Truck, and the school principal announced plans to incorporate the AI platform into the school curriculum, ensuring that national security education continues to deepen and thrive within the campus community.

National SecurityNSmarties AI Interactive PlatformQianfan Technologypolice

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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