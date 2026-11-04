Morning Recap - November 4, 2026

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Dashcam captures boy darting out from between cars in San Po Kong, clipping motorcycle

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A dashcam video posted online on Tuesday afternoon showed a schoolboy in a mask suddenly running out from between parked cars on Kam Wing Street in San Po Kong, clipping a motorcycle's right mirror.

Fire at Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay, 150 residents evacuated, 3 taken to hospital

A fire broke out in a low-floor unit at Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay early on Wednesday, prompting about 150 residents to evacuate and three people to be taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

Woman arrested as Tsim Sha Tsui flat used as drug storage and distribution centre

A 28-year-old local woman was arrested after police dismantled a suspected drug storage and distribution centre in a Tsim Sha Tsui flat on Tuesday.

$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife

A 78-year-old Indian man has reported the theft of about HK$270,000 worth of jewellery from his flat in Tsim Sha Tsui, telling police he suspected his wife was involved.

Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre

A video posted on Threads on Tuesday showed multiple rats inside a Thai restaurant in Tuen Mun's Waldorf Shopping Centre, with the poster saying the rats climbed onto dining tables and frightened diners away.

CCTV shows masked men storming unit, brawl erupts with hammer

CCTV footage circulating online shows a group of masked men forcing their way into a unit and a violent brawl breaking out, with people using table legs, stools and a hammer as weapons.

World/China

Americans vote with control of Congress at stake

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday in midterm elections that will deliver a verdict on President Donald Trump's second term, with surveys and nonpartisan analysts favoring Democrats to capture the House of Representatives from Republicans while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

Photo: Reuters

Trump's DOJ sends election monitors overwhelmingly to Democratic areas

The US Justice Department deployed officials on Tuesday across the country to monitor midterm voting in predominately Democratic jurisdictions while widening a criminal probe into an Alaska campaign for a US Senate seat.

Photo: Reuters

US voters head to polls to deliver midterm verdict on Trump

Americans headed to the polls in Tuesday's midterm elections to deliver a verdict on the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term, with surveys and nonpartisan analysts favoring Democrats to wrest the House of Representatives from Republicans while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

Photo: Reuters

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would stop US$4 billion in annual funding to Israel after this year, but will still sell weapons to its close Middle East ally.

Photo: Reuters

Bomb threats on flights, cruise ship cause disruption in Europe, no devices found

At least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing disruption at airports although no devices were discovered.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq rallies as AI heavyweights rebound ahead of midterm results

The Nasdaq rallied on Tuesday as AI heavyweights rebounded ahead of US midterm election results, while Apple fell after the iPhone maker joined the list of Big Tech companies whose quarterly results failed to impress investors.

Luckin Coffee posts record quarterly profit, announces US$500 million buyback

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee reported growth in both revenue and profit for the third quarter, with adjusted net profit hitting a record quarterly high, and announced a US$500 million share buyback that sent its shares up as much as 7 per cent to US$33.49.

Sport

PSG hit Villarreal for six as Bayern win and Man United fight back

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain underlined their Champions League title credentials with victories over Atletico Madrid and Villarreal respectively on Tuesday, while Manchester United came from two goals down to snatch a dramatic win over AS Roma.

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their third goal. Reuters

Editorial

Navigating global shifts: How the Financial Leaders' Summit reinforces Hong Kong's strategic edge

Hong Kong has once again firmly established its status as the premier financial nexus of Asia, successfully hosting the fifth annual Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit from Monday to today.

Opinion

Freckles, sunspots, or something else? How to read your skin's map | Health Decoder | Dr Ngan Pui-yan

Pigmented spots are among the most common skin findings. Freckles are small, flat, light-brown or reddish-brown dots caused by localized increases in melanin.

M+ partnership with MoMA, Centre Pompidou marks cultural exchange milestone | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong has reached a significant milestone in its cultural development. The alliance between M+, New York's Museum of Modern Art, and Paris' Centre Pompidou places the city alongside two institutions that have helped define how generations understand modern and contemporary culture.