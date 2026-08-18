M+ partnership with MoMA, Centre Pompidou marks cultural exchange milestone | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong has reached a significant milestone in its cultural development. The alliance between M+, New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and Paris’ Centre Pompidou places the city alongside two institutions that have helped define how generations understand modern and contemporary culture.
Signed on October 30, the agreement links their collections and expertise through exchanges, joint exhibitions, research, and conservation. Its significance lies as much in what Hong Kong will contribute as in what it will receive.
As M+ approaches its fifth anniversary, the partnership represents a remarkable vote of international confidence in a young museum – and a source of pride for the city.
That recognition will translate into opportunities for local audiences. Exhibitions developed with Centre Pompidou begin next year, with a joint Kandinsky exhibition announced for 2028, bringing major international collections into Hong Kong’s cultural calendar.
For a student discovering abstraction, a young artist developing a visual language, or a family visiting West Kowloon, that proximity matters. Art becomes more meaningful when people can return, look again, and build their own relationship with the work, the institution and the neighborhood.
The exchange runs both ways. MoMA plans a dedicated gallery for the M+ collection next year, with major works displayed on long-term loan from late 2027. Hong Kong’s collections will help shape what audiences encounter in New York.
A May 2027 symposium at MoMA dubbed “What is Contemporary?” and continuing collaboration in research, conservation, and professional development will underpin these public exhibitions. Together, these initiatives offer a model of sustained cooperation that broadens the museums’ reach while preserving their independence.
This international momentum extends across WestK. The Hong Kong Palace Museum signed a cooperation agreement with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum on October 21. Their 2027 exhibition will bring about 100 Dutch masterpieces and historical objects to Hong Kong, including Vermeer’s The Love Letter and works by Rembrandt.
Such partnerships strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a critical bridge between East and West. The city’s young museums are opening new cultural horizons for local audiences, securing a greater role in shaping how Hong Kong’s cultural heritage engages international audiences.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District