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NEWS

HK's average overnight visitor stay shortens by 0.1 night despite rise in numbers

NEWS
01-04-2026 19:37 HKT
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Hong Kong saw a decrease in the average length of stay for overnight visitors to 3.1 nights last year, despite their numbers increasing by 6 percent year-on-year to 23.19 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

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Authorities attributed this trend, a slight decrease of 0.1 nights compared to the previous year, to greater travel convenience between Hong Kong and mainland cities, which allows for more flexible itinerary planning and thus affects the duration of stays.

The rise in overnight visitors was part of a broader tourism recovery, with overall visitor arrivals in 2025 reaching approximately 49.9 million, a 12 percent increase, the HKTB's 2026/27 work plan shows.

Per capita spending for overnight visitors last year was HK$5,503, a figure similar to 2024, while visitor satisfaction, on a scale of 10, rose to 8.9, an increase of 0.1 points.

The HKTB stated that visitor spending was influenced by factors such as shifting consumption patterns and the strong exchange rate of the US dollar against the Hong Kong dollar.

Looking ahead to this year, the HKTB forecasts total visitor arrivals for the full year to be 53.8 million, an eight percent year-on-year increase.

It estimates that the average length of stay and overall satisfaction levels for overnight visitors will remain unchanged, while per capita spending may see a 0.5 percent growth.

The authorities acknowledge that the city’s tourism sector continues to face challenges amid a slowing global economy and regional competition, especially as a strong local currency makes the city a relatively expensive destination.

Furthermore, geopolitical factors and a delayed recovery in long-haul flights from Europe and North America are expected to limit growth from those markets.

Despite these hurdles, the HKTB sees opportunities in positioning Hong Kong as an international travel hub and a core for "multi-destination" itineraries in collaboration with other Greater Bay Area cities. The city’s calendar of mega-events will attract diverse visitor groups, it added.

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