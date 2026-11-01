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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Three local newspapers raise prices by $3 

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Three Chinese-language newspapers in Hong Kong have announced an increase in their retail prices by HK$3, effective this month. This marks the first price hike for daily newspapers in the city since November 2024.

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Ming Pao raised its cover price to HK$15 per copy, up from HK$12, starting Sunday (Nov 1), representing a 25 percent increase.

The Hong Kong Economic Times and the Hong Kong Economic Journal are also set to implement their price adjustments, effective Monday. The new price of the Hong Kong Economic Times will rise to HK$15, while the Hong Kong Economic Journal will increase from HK$15 to HK$18 per copy.

The last time Chinese-language newspapers in Hong Kong raised their prices was in November 2024. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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