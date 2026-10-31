Discovery Bay kicks off inaugural lifestyle festival as visitor numbers double on opening day

The first-ever "Discovery Bay Fun Day" lifestyle festival launched to an enthusiastic reception on Saturday, drawing large crowds of local residents, families, and pet owners to the resort community.

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Developed by HKR International Limited, the multi-venue event offered around 20 free experiential activities across the district. By 3pm on the opening day, visitor arrivals to Discovery Bay had surged by nearly 100 percent compared to the previous week, as attendees gathered to experience the coastal enclave's green resort lifestyle, leisure activities, sports, and dining.

Dynamic sports and family experiences span across multiple venues

A wide range of recreational activities kept visitors engaged throughout the district on the first day of the festival. Sports enthusiasts enjoyed exclusive guided tours at the Lantau Yacht Club, golf trial and putting sessions at the Discovery Bay Golf Club, and introductory pickleball sessions at the Club Siena.

Families and children flocked to Tai Pak Beach for free youth beach soccer matches, while the Discovery Bay Ice Rink hosted a unique creative activity allowing children to paint directly on the ice surface. Organizers confirmed that several of these dedicated activity venues would remain open to the public on Sunday to welcome more participants.

Pet-focused events and Halloween charity walk draw enthusiastic crowds

With the festival coinciding with Halloween, pet-friendly activities became a major highlight of the opening day. The promotional hall at the Toscana residential development hosted a lively pet party featuring dedicated game zones and photography workshops for pet owners.

The highlight of the afternoon was the Halloween Charity Pet Walk, which saw numerous dogs and their owners dressed in creative costumes hiking together along scenic nature trails. This was complemented by a pet-themed market at Discovery Bay North Plaza, where visitors and their pets browsed various stalls in a festive atmosphere.

Festive night market and cosplay parade highlight the evening lineup

As night fell, the celebrations moved to Discovery Plaza, where the popular Spooky Halloween Night Market returned with more than 60 booths showcasing handmade crafts and festive decorations, accompanied by interactive magic performances.

The evening also featured the highly anticipated Discovery Bay Cosplay Parade and Costume Contest. The event was judged by renowned cosplayers AR★Lu and Ronnie, who previously won the Hong Kong region of the World Cosplay Summit. Numerous costumed participants paraded through the European-style streets of Discovery Bay, transforming the neighborhood into a colorful, festive celebration.

Star-studded performances and community perks round out the weekend

The festival line-up for Sunday is scheduled to feature fitness and lifestyle sessions, including a yoga class led by celebrity instructor Coffee Lam, a singing exchange session with music judge Chow Kwok-fung, and a finale concert headlined by popular vocalists from the television show Midlife Singoff.

To facilitate travel between the scattered venues, the organizer provided free ferry services connecting Central and Discovery Bay, alongside complimentary shuttle buses and open-top sightseeing buses for registered visitors who followed Discovery Bay's social media platforms. Visitors also participated in a digital stamp rally with thousands of prizes on offer, alongside dining privileges at local restaurants and a lucky draw featuring grand prizes such as round-trip airline tickets to Tokyo and luxury hotel stays.