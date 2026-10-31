Tsim Sha Tsui East Halloween Beats draws over 18,000 visitors to headline Halloween celebration

The "TST East Halloween Beats" Cosplay DJ party concluded its three-week run with a grand finale on Halloween night, drawing more than 18,000 visitors to the Mody Road Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui East.

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Jointly organized by Sino Group's Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre with full support from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the event series successfully transformed the district into Kowloon's premier Halloween hotspot.

Family activities and festive afternoon crowds kick off celebrations

Festivities began in the afternoon, welcoming families and children dressed in elaborate costumes to enjoy interactive booths and trick-or-treating experiences. Popular face-painting stations drew long lines as participants transformed themselves to match the spooky atmosphere, accompanied by lively performances from youth groups on stage.

International and local DJs transform waterfront into open-air dance floor

As night fell, the energy surged with high-profile performances by South Korean guest DJs Varo and Hermit, who teamed up with local artists to deliver pulsating beats. Costumed participants mingled with onlookers and posed against the area's iconic neon light installations, while a themed market offered local snacks and seasonal drinks to complete the festive experience.

Sino Group reports a significant boost in local retail and dining revenue

Sino Group Chief Commercial Officer Bella Chhoa expressed enthusiasm over the overwhelming response to the three-week event series, noting that each weekend drew tens of thousands of participants.

She highlighted that the vibrant celebratory mood successfully drove business for district merchants, with restaurants and al fresco bars along the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in revenue. Campbell added that the group remains committed to leveraging major local events to stimulate economic vitality and bring vibrant energy to the community.