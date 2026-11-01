HKIA hauls in fresh honors at international air cargo awards

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA)has freighted home a fresh haul of honors, including “Global Airport of the Year” and “Air Cargo Technology Provider of the Year.”

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The awards, announced at the 13th Payload Asia Awards in Singapore, marked the fourth consecutive year HKIA has been honored for its technology.

Decided by an expert panel and online voting, this year's awards honor outstanding progress in the industry's use of digital technology for sustainability and efficiency.

Notably, the airport’s “Hong Kong Import and Export Trade Declaration (TDEC) Application” earned recognition for facilitating digital transformation.

The app shares cargo data through a common digital platform and minimizes repetitive data entry when making trade declarations, giving the air cargo community a more integrated, streamlined experience.

Additionally, Air Cargo News also named HKIA “Cargo Hub of the Year” at its awards in London–a title the airport regained after last winning it in 2024.

The award honored achievements ranging from innovative solutions to new technology investments, with winners selected by an independent expert panel after a rigorous judging process.

Steven Yiu Siu-chung, the Airport Authority's Chief Operating Officer, said the authority was delighted to receive global recognition for the airport’s cargo performance.

He said the authority will redouble efforts to enhance the airport's cargo capabilities and efficiency through continuous innovations and technology, maintaining its leading position in a highly competitive market.

With the three-runway system in operation and airport capacity increased, the authority will continue to strengthen HKIA’s position as the hub of Asia and the world’s busiest cargo airport, adding impetus to the economic growth of Hong Kong and the region.