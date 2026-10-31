logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland man arrested at Hong Kong airport after customs seize $1.1m worth of cannabis buds

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a drug trafficking attempt at Hong Kong International Airport today, seizing approximately 5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$1.1 million from an incoming air traveler.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The suspect, a 37-year-old Mainland man, arrived in Hong Kong on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand. 

During routine customs clearance, officers inspected his carry-on suitcase and uncovered the batch of suspected cannabis concealed inside.

Customs officers arrested the passenger at the scene. Law enforcement officials confirmed that an investigation into the origin and intended destination of the narcotics remains ongoing.

Following the arrest, Customs officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying enforcement against cross-border drug syndicates through intelligence analysis and risk-based passenger profiling, particularly targeting arrivals from high-risk regions.

Authorities issued a stern warning advising members of the public against taking part in drug trafficking activities for financial gain. 

Travelers were urged never to accept payment or requests to transport controlled substances across borders, nor to carry unknown items on behalf of others.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, drug trafficking is a grave offense carrying a maximum penalty upon conviction of a $5 million fine and life imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Nearly 95pc of Wang Fuk Court units acquired as government eyes legislation next year, Michael Wong says
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
New building maintenance council to operate on user-pays basis, says Paul Chan
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police arrest 58 including 10 students after undercover officers bust triad recruitment rings
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lan Kwai Fong anticipates 50pc revenue surge amid lively Halloween celebrations
NEWS
3 hours ago
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
NEWS
4 hours ago
Worker has fingertip severed by cardboard baler in Kwai Chung industrial accident
NEWS
4 hours ago
Data of nearly 17,000 mainland exam candidates leaked in HKEAA cybersecurity breach
NEWS
5 hours ago
Two men arrested in Causeway Bay over $53,000 serial employment theft and dining spree
NEWS
6 hours ago
logo
Woman arrested after dramatic chase over $80 gift cards at Olympian City bookstore
NEWS
8 hours ago
HK ramps up overnight transport and border clearance for Halloween weekend crowds
NEWS
20 hours ago
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
30-10-2026 05:10 HKT
(File Photo)
Global cybersecurity crisis deepens as major platforms suffer severe breaches
WORLD
30-10-2026 19:06 HKT
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
NEWS
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.