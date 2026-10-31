Mainland man arrested at Hong Kong airport after customs seize $1.1m worth of cannabis buds

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a drug trafficking attempt at Hong Kong International Airport today, seizing approximately 5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$1.1 million from an incoming air traveler.

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The suspect, a 37-year-old Mainland man, arrived in Hong Kong on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

During routine customs clearance, officers inspected his carry-on suitcase and uncovered the batch of suspected cannabis concealed inside.

Customs officers arrested the passenger at the scene. Law enforcement officials confirmed that an investigation into the origin and intended destination of the narcotics remains ongoing.

Following the arrest, Customs officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying enforcement against cross-border drug syndicates through intelligence analysis and risk-based passenger profiling, particularly targeting arrivals from high-risk regions.

Authorities issued a stern warning advising members of the public against taking part in drug trafficking activities for financial gain.

Travelers were urged never to accept payment or requests to transport controlled substances across borders, nor to carry unknown items on behalf of others.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, drug trafficking is a grave offense carrying a maximum penalty upon conviction of a $5 million fine and life imprisonment.