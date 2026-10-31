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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Nearly 95pc of Wang Fuk Court units acquired as government eyes legislation next year, Michael Wong says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government has completed nearly 95 percent of property acquisitions at Wang Fuk Court, with officials prepared to pursue legislation next year to resolve any remaining titles, Deputy Financial Secretary and Acting Secretary for Housing Michael Wong Wai-lun said on Saturday.

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Speaking on a radio program today, Wong stated that the administration will consult the Legislative Council regarding statutory options to handle the remaining flat ownerships once current purchase arrangements conclude.

Legislative action weighed for remaining titles

Wong explained that reclaiming property titles through legislative means remains an entirely viable option, though the government has held off on initiating compulsory proceedings to avoid sending mixed signals while voluntary buyouts are actively progressing.

He indicated that preparatory work for legislation is projected to take place next year, ensuring that the authorities have statutory backing if holdout cases cannot be resolved voluntarily.

Half of participating owners select replacement homes

Addressing the dedicated Special Sales Exercise for Wang Fuk Court Owners, Wong noted that approximately 800 owners have already selected new units. The figure represents nearly half of the more than 1,700 eligible owners taking part in the relocation program.

Around 2,000 larger flats across designated housing projects remain open for selection, providing sufficient choices for the remaining applicants.

Urban locations and early handover dates draw strongest interest

Wong observed that buyer preferences have varied significantly across the offered estates, with developments in Kai Tak emerging as particularly sought after thanks to their central urban location and convenient transit links.

Another popular choice has been the Hong Kong Housing Society project on Pak Wo Road in Fanling, largely driven by its earlier intake schedule and higher standard of interior fittings. Wong noted that authorities intend to release a comprehensive update once the sales exercise wraps up next month.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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