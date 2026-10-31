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NEWS

Worker has fingertip severed by cardboard baler in Kwai Chung industrial accident

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 69-year-old worker suffered a severed fingertip on Friday morning while operating a cardboard baling machine at a waste paper processing facility in Kwai Chung.

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The incident occurred shortly after 10.40am at a ground-floor recycling depot located at 7 Kwai Tak Street. The victim, identified by the surname Tsang, was using the mechanical baler to compress cardboard when the machine severed the upper joint of his right ring finger.

Witnessing the heavy bleeding, alarmed coworkers immediately called emergency services for assistance. First responders arrived shortly afterward, providing preliminary bandaging and stabilization at the scene.

Tsang remained conscious throughout the ordeal. Paramedics took him to Princess Margaret Hospital for urgent surgical treatment, taking the severed finger segment along in hope of reattachment.

Police officers dispatched to the scene cordoned off the machinery to gather forensic evidence and questioned staff members present at the depot to determine the sequence of events.

Law enforcement officials have formally classified the case as an industrial accident. The Labour Department has been notified of the occurrence and has launched an inquiry to establish the precise cause of the malfunction or operational lapse.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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