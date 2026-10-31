Police arrest 58 including 10 students after undercover officers bust triad recruitment rings

Undercover police officers have dismantled several criminal networks operated by triads that lured and exploited teenagers to carry out illegal activities across Hong Kong, leading to the arrest of 58 individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The citywide crackdown, led by the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau, saw officers raid multiple premises across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. Suspects taken into custody include 49 men and nine women aged between 14 and 73. Among those arrested, 21 possess triad backgrounds, 13 are minors under the age of 18, and 10 are enrolled students.

Suspects face a range of serious allegations, including claiming to be a triad member, belonging to a triad society, inviting others to join, conspiracy to wound, criminal intimidation, criminal damage, money laundering, possession of offensive weapons, unlawful detention, operating gambling establishments, and drug trafficking.

Undercover officers penetrate two major gangs

The enforcement action followed an extensive intelligence-led operation initiated early this year, during which undercover operatives successfully infiltrated two active local triad societies. Investigators discovered that syndicate members capitalized on teenagers' desire for companionship, peer validation, and quick cash to draw them into illicit operations.

The police spokesman explained that detectives had observed an upward trend in adolescent involvement in triad-related criminal activities, prompting the bureau to launch the undercover mission.

According to police findings, gang operatives initially befriended teenagers through casual everyday interactions to establish trust.

Once that rapport was established, the youths were induced to participate in simplified triad initiation rituals, which included swearing brotherhood with core members, addressing senior figures as elder brothers, and receiving red packets inscribed with specific serial numbers that served as internal gang codes and identity markers.

Believing they had found a protective circle, the youths were subsequently pressured and manipulated into serving on the front lines for the syndicates.

They were deployed to carry out violent assaults, false imprisonment, red paint splashing, debt-collection harassment, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Online gaming and entertainment venues used as recruitment traps

Investigators noted that syndicates actively pursued minors through both digital and physical avenues.

Online recruitment primarily took place within popular multiplayer video game groups and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

Offline, gang recruiters deliberately targeted venues frequented by youths, including billiard halls and entertainment centers, particularly during extended school breaks such as the summer and Christmas holidays.

The operation culminated on Tuesday when police determined the gathered evidence was sufficient to launch coordinated raids across the territory.

Officers raided several illicit gambling dens and drug distribution hubs controlled by the syndicates, detaining key triad figures while seizing an array of offensive weapons, assorted narcotics, and related evidence.

Senior Inspector Chan highlighted that using minors as shields to commit frontline crimes and distribute drugs was deplorable, adding that the operation delivered a substantial blow to the syndicates and severed their revenue streams.

Stern warning against exploiting youths

Police reiterated that curbing triad activities and safeguarding minors from gang exploitation remain among the top operational priorities of the Commissioner of Police.

The force will continue to leverage intelligence-led enforcement while strengthening outreach programs with schools and local communities.

Authorities also warned that drug trafficking is a grave offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars upon conviction.

Officials stressed that when adults exploit, instruct, or manipulate minors into trafficking narcotics, prosecutors will apply to the courts for enhanced sentencing. Parents were also urged to pay close attention to their children's social circles and monetary sources to prevent them from falling prey to quick-money traps.