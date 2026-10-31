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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Lan Kwai Fong anticipates 50pc revenue surge amid lively Halloween celebrations

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Bars and restaurants across Lan Kwai Fong expect business turnover to climb by up to 50 percent on Halloween night, capping off a bustling promotional season that has drawn substantial crowds to the nightlife hub, according to industry representatives.

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The district recorded revenue gains of between 30 and 40 percent over the preceding two weekends, prompting venues to prepare well in advance by securing additional supplies of food and beverages to accommodate peak demand.

Tourism board initiatives drive visitor turnout

The strong turnout follows an early rollout of festive campaigns spearheaded by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which organized its debut month-long Halloween promotion this year. 

Anthea Cheung So-may, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association described the public response as exceeding initial expectations, characterizing the occasion as the liveliest Halloween celebration seen in the city in recent years.

Domestic customers continue to form the backbone of nightlife trade, accounting for approximately 70 percent of total patrons. 

The remaining clientele consists of international and mainland tourists, with a notable uptick in arrivals from the Greater Bay Area supported by regional transport connectivity. 

Streets throughout the entertainment district were filled with revelers dressed in elaborate costumes, contributing to a vibrant holiday atmosphere.

Full bookings prompt plans for bundled visitor packages

Establishments across the area reported that reservations were fully booked well ahead of the evening, though select operators held a portion of seating for walk-in patrons.

Reflecting on the campaign's success, association leaders noted that future promotional efforts will focus on expanding bundled packages covering hotel stays, dining options, and transportation services. Such packages aim to incentivize inbound visitors to extend their stay in the city, providing a broader boost to local consumer spending.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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