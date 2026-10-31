Two men arrested in Causeway Bay over $53,000 serial employment theft and dining spree

Police have arrested two men in Causeway Bay in connection with a string of thefts totaling around HK$53,000, in which a suspect allegedly took up jobs at convenience stores and supermarkets to steal cash and walked out on an eatery without settling the bill.

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The arrests followed an extensive investigation into five separate reports lodged between September and October across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, with officers eventually linking the offenses to a single suspect.

Modus operandi involved taking retail jobs to steal cash

Investigators stated that store owners from convenience stores, supermarkets, and eateries across Eastern and Yau Tsim districts had reported several incidents of suspected employee theft and unpaid dining.

Inquiries and intelligence analysis revealed that a 50-year-old local man was involved in five cases, comprising three shop theft cases in Eastern District, one shop theft case in Yau Tsim District, and one incident of dining without payment at a restaurant in Eastern District.

Police noted that the suspect targeted retail outlets by applying for frontline positions, securing employment, and subsequently stealing cash from the registers or store premises before fleeing. A second suspect, aged 43, was implicated in receiving and handling the stolen proceeds.

Plainclothes officers intercept pair during evening rush hour

Officers tracked down the suspects on October 30 along the pedestrian walkway on Hennessy Road, right outside Causeway Bay Plaza 1.

A photograph circulating on social media platform Threads showed three plainclothes police officers subduing the two suspects on the pavement around 6pm.

In the image, one suspect knelt on the ground while the other, dressed in what appeared to be a courier company uniform, was pinned face-down. Both men had their hands cuffed behind their backs as onlookers passed by during the evening rush hour.

Suspects detained as criminal investigation continues

Officers arrested the 50-year-old local man on suspicion of theft, while the 43-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Both suspects remain detained for further questioning. The case is being handled by the Eastern District Criminal Investigation Team 3.