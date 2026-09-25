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NEWS

2-metre water jet as salt water main bursts on MacDonnell Road

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A salt water main burst on MacDonnell Road in Mid-Levels early on Friday, sending a two-metre-high jet of water into the air and scattering pavement tiles.

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The incident occurred around 1am outside the entrance of Woodland Garden at 10 MacDonnell Road. Water gushed from the broken pipe, quickly flooding a section of pavement. Several paving tiles were loosened and displaced, and mud and sand were washed onto the roadside. Some salt water splashed into the building's lobby, prompting staff to help clear the water.

The Water Supplies Department dispatched crews to shut off the valve, stopping the jet. Workers cordoned off the affected area and began emergency repairs.

The burst pipe was about 100mm in diameter. Salt water supply to two nearby buildings was suspended during repairs, affecting flushing water for residents. As the impact was not serious, authorities decided to carry out repairs in the morning to avoid disturbing residents at night with noise.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the burst is under investigation.

salt water main Mid-Levels pipe burst

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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