Water supply restored to 5,000 Tai Po households after main burst, repairs completed overnight

Water supply to about 5,000 households in Tai Po has been gradually restored from 6am on Thursday after an emergency repair of a burst water main on On Po Road near Tai Yuen Estate was completed overnight.

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The 200mm-diameter main burst on Wednesday afternoon, affecting Tai Yuen Estate, Tai Po Plaza, Ting Nga Court and Tai Po Centre. The Water Supplies Department deployed two water trucks and 20 tanks for affected residents during the repairs.

Residents had earlier reported interruptions from mid-afternoon, with some making multiple trips to collect water for drinking and cooking. The department thanked local authorities and estate management for their coordination.