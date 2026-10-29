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NEWS

Toddler critical with influenza A and multiple organ failure

NEWS
58 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 14-month-old girl with good past health is in critical condition after contracting influenza A and developing acute necrotizing encephalopathy and multiple organ failure, the Centre for Health Protection announced on Thursday.

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The toddler developed a fever and cough on October 26. She was taken to the accident and emergency department at Tseung Kwan O Hospital the following day after suffering seizures. 

As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at United Christian Hospital for further treatment.

Laboratory tests detected influenza A (H1) virus in a respiratory specimen. The girl was diagnosed with acute necrotizing encephalopathy and multiple organ failure and remains in critical condition, the center said.

Initial investigations found that she had not travelled during the incubation period and had not received the seasonal influenza vaccine. 

A household contact recently developed mild upper respiratory symptoms but recovered without hospitalization. The investigation is ongoing.

Edwin Tsui Lok-kin, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, said Hong Kong had recorded 27 severe pediatric influenza cases in the current flu season. 

Of those patients, 20 had recovered and been discharged, two were in stable condition, three were in critical condition, and two had died.

Tsui urged everyone aged six months or older, except those with known contraindications, to get the seasonal influenza vaccine as soon as possible.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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