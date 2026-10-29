Wine & Dine Festival kicks off month-long citywide culinary celebration

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival kicked off Thursday at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park, expanding from a four-day event into a month-long, citywide celebration offering discounts of up to 30 percent.

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Peter Lam Kin-ngok, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said this year’s festival presents an upgraded lineup of culinary experiences, highlighted by the debut of the "Tasting Room," where five international master chefs will prepare their signature dishes live.

Lam noted that the Bordeaux Pavilion has been significantly upgraded to showcase premium, award-winning wines making their Hong Kong debut under a new partnership between the HKTB and the Bordeaux Wine Council.

He also highlighted the new "Hong Kong Wine & Dine Month," which will run throughout November, allowing dining establishments across the territory to participate.

Under this extended campaign, the HKTB will partner with over 400 restaurants, bars, and merchants across the city to roll out five themed dining experiences.

The campaign will showcase unique wine pairings alongside award-winning recipes, highlight local craft cocktail culture, and collaborate with iconic nightlife landmarks like Lan Kwai Fong in Central.

Aiming to encourage late-night dining and invigorate the local nighttime economy, select venues will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on Michelin-starred culinary offerings.

Lam emphasized that the tourism board hopes the mega-event will encourage residents to enjoy outdoor activities and spend locally, while also attracting high-spending and overnight visitors to the city.