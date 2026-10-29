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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Four government bodies probed under accountability system over Wang Fuk Court fire lapses: John Lee

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Four government departments will be investigated under the second tier of Hong Kong's administrative accountability system following supervisory lapses uncovered by an independent committee’s report into the fatal fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced Thursday.

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Speaking at a press conference, the city leader said the report identified shortcomings in the oversight of fire risks related to works at the housing estate by the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit, the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department and the Labour Department.

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These bodies will be scrutinized under the second tier of the Heads of Department Accountability System, Lee noted.

The investigation will examine the individual responsibilities of personnel across the four agencies to determine whether there was any dereliction of duty, breach of departmental guidelines, or violation of the Civil Service Code and related administrative rules.

The committee leading the inquiry will recommend disciplinary or administrative penalties where appropriate, Lee said, adding that the government has directed the Public Service Commission to review the findings and submit a report within three months.

Lee also announced that the administration will hold two thematic press briefings on Friday to unveil regulatory reforms for building maintenance, enhanced support services, and measures targeting bid-rigging in renovation projects.

He explained that holding separate sessions was designed to prevent the briefing from running too long or overwhelming the public with information.

Representatives from the Public Service Commission will also address reporters following the sessions to outline the scope of their review.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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