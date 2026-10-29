Jewelry worth US$10m reported stolen from Stanley home

Hong Kong police are investigating the theft of jewelry valued at an estimated US$10 million (~HK$78 million) from a luxury residential estate in Stanley on Thursday afternoon.

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Officers received a report around 1pm today from a resident of Bauhinia Garden, who discovered that two pieces of jewelry were missing.

The resident suspected that the items had been stolen by a domestic helper.

It is reported that the resident had recently returned from overseas. Police have classified the case as theft.