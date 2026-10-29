Animal cruelty charge added in Yuen Long fatal dog attack

A 52-year-old dog owner faces an additional charge of animal cruelty after his large Spanish Mastiff mix attacked and killed two smaller dogs in Yuen Long within 30 minutes in August.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Ng Shui-ting, was initially charged with two counts of permitting a large dog to enter or remain in a public place near Grand YOHO without being securely held on a leash no longer than two meters, in violation of the Dangerous Dogs Regulation. Those charges stem from separate incidents on July 10 and August 17.

During a hearing at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday, prosecutors applied to add a third count of animal cruelty.

The new charge alleges that on August 17, Ng failed to properly control the male, yellow mixed-breed dog at his residence, causing unnecessary suffering or distress to two other dogs.

The court adjourned the case to January 7 to allow the defense time to examine prosecution documents. Ng was granted continued bail under his existing conditions.