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NEWS

Two men arrested in Kwun Tong playground over alleged indecent acts

NEWS
56 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Police arrested two men in Kwun Tong in the early hours of Thursday after officers allegedly caught them engaging in indecent sexual acts at a nearby playground.

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The incident occurred shortly after midnight during a routine anti-crime patrol in the neighborhood, with one of the suspects also detained for failing to produce identification documents.

According to police, task force officers from the Kwun Tong police district were conducting an anti-crime patrol in the vicinity of Ko Chiu Road around 12.10am when they noticed two men acting suspiciously.

Officers kept the pair under observation and subsequently witnessed them carrying out obscene sexual acts within a nearby playground. The officers promptly moved in, intercepted the two individuals, and placed them under arrest.

During the preliminary inquiries at the scene, one of the men was unable to present any valid proof of identity upon request.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, an offense under common law concerning acts that violate public morals. 

The individual who was unable provide their identity card faces an additional suspected offense of failing to produce proof of identity.

Authorities confirmed that the two suspects remain in custody for further questioning. 

The case has been handed over to the Kwun Tong police district for follow-up inquiries.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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