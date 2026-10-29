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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Five Michelin chefs' 'Taste of Time' feast sells out

NEWS
51 mins ago
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HKTB chairman Peter Lam, executive director Anthony Lau with celebrity chefs Edward Lee, Chen Zhiping, Thierry Marx, Lau Yiu-fai
HKTB chairman Peter Lam, executive director Anthony Lau with celebrity chefs Edward Lee, Chen Zhiping, Thierry Marx, Lau Yiu-fai

The Hong Kong Tourism Board is holding its annual flagship event, the "Wine and Dine Festival," at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park, bringing together international celebrity chefs — great news for food lovers. 

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The globally sensational "Culinary Class Wars" has propelled many Korean celebrity chefs to international fame, and this year's Wine and Dine Festival has invited Edward Lee, the second-place winner in the White Spoon veteran chef category, to take part in a limited-edition ten-hands collaborative feast. Together with Shanghai Michelin chef Chen Zhiping, Hong Kong Michelin Cantonese cuisine chef Lau Yiu-fai, French Michelin chef Thierry Marx, and Yang Yanbin, the second-place winner of "One Meal Becomes a God," Lee has collaborated to create the limited ten-hands collaborative feast "Taste of Time" at the "Tasting Pavilion," bringing surprises through culinary artistry in Hong Kong, this culinary paradise!

Five courses, East meets west

The "Taste of Time" feast blends Chinese and Western cooking characteristics, crafting five innovative and exquisite dishes, namely Thierry Marx's "Lobster butternut miso, caviar, Sauce Diable," Yang Yanbin's "Crispy fish maw with aged sweet vinegar sauce," Chen Zhiping's "Braised soft-centered abalone with Li Pu taro and red shallot-infused oil," Lau Yiu-fai's "Stewed Wagyu cheek, turnip in Port wine sauce," and Edward Lee's "Braised pork belly with Persimmon vinegar glaze, ginseng pommes Anna, Kimchi relish and brined peppers." Each dish is paired with fine wine — truly a delight.

Among them, the "Braised soft-centered abalone with Li Pu taro and red shallot-infused oil" uses the "king of taros" from Guangxi, and extracts only its most tender and fragrant taro heart for cooking. It is simmered for a long time in red-braised meat sauce and paired with soft-core abalone. It is starchy and flavorful, with a rich texture that is unforgettable after one taste. The infinitely creative Edward Lee then uses his exquisite Western cooking skills to reinterpret traditional Korean ingredients.

The persimmon vinegar-braised large pieces of pork belly are sweet and sour and appetizing, and he even uses crispy roasted pork skin crumbs in the sauce — not greasy at all, melting in the mouth, leaving one deeply satisfied.
HK$1,500 seats sell out fast

Seats at the "Tasting Pavilion" of the "Wine and Dine Festival" are limited, and those who know how to eat and drink well snapped them up early. At HK$1,500 per person including wine, it was an unbeatable deal, so it sold out early.

Food month runs November 1–30

Following the festival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board's "Hong Kong Food Month" will run from November 1 to November 30. Festival participants can use their ticket stubs to enjoy top-tier dining experiences and a series of limited-time offerings at designated restaurants and bars across Hong Kong, experiencing the city's vibrant dining charm day and night. The Tourism Board hopes this will encourage visitors to extend their stays in Hong Kong, drive more spending, and create more business opportunities for the industry. In addition, the Tourism Board has launched a "Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide," recommending the city's nighttime dining hotspots and allowing visitors to immerse themselves in an itinerary that showcases Hong Kong's vibrancy both day and night.

Lobster butternut miso, caviar, "sauce diable" By chef Thierry Marx
Crispy fish maw with aged sweet vinegar sauce By chef Yang Yanbin
Braised soft-centered abalone with Li Pu taro and red shallot-infused oil By chef Chen Zhiping
Stewed Wagyu cheek, turnip in Port wine sauce By chef Lau Yiu-fai
Slow grilled eggplant in Bourbon Doenjang By chef Edward Lee
+1
70% smokey chocolate rice de l'Opera, chocolate fondant, grilled vanilla ice-cream, espresso creme Anglaise By chef Andy Yeung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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