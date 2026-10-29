Uber applies for ride-hailing service license ahead of deadline

Uber announced on Thursday that it has submitted an application for a ride-hailing service license to the Transport Department, ahead of the regulatory deadline on Friday.

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The ride-hailing company welcomed the licensing framework, calling it a significant milestone in the development of personalized point-to-point transportation services in the city that will offer residents and visitors safer and more diversified transit options.

Uber confirmed that it completed and submitted all required documentation and forms in accordance with the Transport Department’s submission guidelines.

The company added that its extensive global operational experience and established local track record give it strong confidence in collaborating closely with authorities to meet all statutory requirements.

Estyn Chung Chi-ting, general manager of Uber for Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, said the company will continue to work closely with officials throughout the review process to maintain convenient and reliable transportation experiences under the new regime.

Chung noted that Uber has also expanded its dedicated support team to provide driver training and examination preparation, helping its driver-partners navigate the transition into the regulated environment.