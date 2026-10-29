Extra vehicles, manpower deployed to tackle Halloween border travel surge

The Transport Department (TD) has reserved extra vehicles and manpower to accommodate an expected significant surge in late-night cross-border travelers over the Halloween weekend.

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In a social media post, the department stated that its 24-hour Emergency Transport Coordination Centre and staff stationed at key transport hubs will monitor live traffic.

They will prioritize public transport mobilization and maintain close communication with government departments, relevant units, and operators to ensure adequate capacity.

For visitors attending the concerts at Kai Tak Sports Park on Friday and Saturday, special cross-border bus services will run directly from the venue to the Shenzhen Bay and Huanggang ports after the events.

Meanwhile, Citybus will also enhance its special SP12 route to provide direct transport to the Huanggang Port.

The operator will enhance services on its B13 route connecting Hong Kong Island to Huanggang Port starting from 11pm on Friday and Saturday, while a special overnight route, B13S, will run from Central to Huanggang Port between 1am and 4am on both nights.

Furthermore, the short-haul 24-hour cross-border shuttle bus services to Huanggang Port will remain fully operational.

During the evening and early morning hours from Friday to Sunday, service frequencies will be increased across five major routes departing from Mong Kok, Wan Chai, Yau Tsim, Kwun Tong, and Tsuen Wan.