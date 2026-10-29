MTR to offer free rides for people with disabilities on Nov 8

The MTR Corporation will offer free rides on the MTR, Light Rail, and MTR Bus for passengers with disabilities and one accompanying caregiver on November 8, to support the 2026 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eligible passengers who use a Personal Octopus card encoded with persons with disabilities status or a JoyYou Card will not have any fares deducted.

Individuals holding a "Registration Card for People with Disabilities" can obtain a valid single-journey ticket for the day by visiting the Customer Service Centres or Information Counters at any MTR or Airport Express station, or by contacting station staff.

When riding the Light Rail or MTR Bus, passengers must present valid proof of eligibility upon request by staff. Accompanying caregivers are not required to use an Octopus card, purchase a ticket, or pay with cash.

"This initiative reflects MTR’s commitment to providing an accessible travel experience, encouraging people with disabilities to participate in community activities and daily life, and fostering a caring and inclusive society," the operator said.