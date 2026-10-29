CAD wins top CLP sustainability award for smart green tech push

The Civil Aviation Department received the Sustainable Carbon Neutral Grand Award in the Public Utility category at the CLP Smart Energy Award 2026 on Thursday, recognizing its ongoing push for green technology.

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Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Clara Wong, thanked her team for its dedication to enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainable development through innovative technology over the years.

Wong said the CAD remains committed to safeguarding aviation safety and to building a safe, efficient and sustainable world-class air transport system, while promoting carbon reduction with smart technology.

She stressed that the department will continue to support Hong Kong's push toward the target of carbon neutrality.

Among the measures the CAD has introduced in recent years to support Hong Kong's 2050 carbon neutrality goal are Two-phase Immersion Cooling, which boosts data-system energy efficiency, and an AI energy optimization system to improve central air-conditioning control and energy management.

Additionally, the department has implemented the Approach Spacing Management System to optimize aircraft arrival arrangements and cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Green facilities have also been installed at the department's headquarters and outstations to promote low-carbon operations, including solar panels and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Meanwhile, a trial application of passive radiative cooling paint is ongoing at outstation facilities to lower building temperatures and reduce the need for air-conditioning.

The Sustainable Carbon Neutral Award assesses entrants on resource management, innovation and creativity, environmental impact and partner synergy. Through a three-stage assessment, the judging panel identifies organizations that show tangible results and long-term commitment to sustainable practices.