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NEWS

HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) has introduced new aviation rules limiting each departing passenger to carrying no more than two portable power banks and banning in-flight charging, effective immediately.  

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In line with the new regulation from the International Civil Aviation Organization, CAD has issued an advisory circular to airlines operating at the Hong Kong International Airport to update the relevant requirements and regulations applicable to all departing passengers. 

Under the new rules, each passenger may carry a maximum of two power banks on board, and recharging these devices during flight is prohibited.

The CAD stated that the new regulations have taken immediate effect to further enhance aviation safety. It has coordinated with airlines and relevant stakeholders on the requirements to ensure effective implementation. 

The department advises passengers to check with the relevant airlines for the latest regulations before their flight.

“CAD will continue to maintain close communication with relevant parties and actively follow up on the implementation of these new regulations,” it said.  

The city’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, said the measures take effect immediately and apply to all its flights. Each passenger is permitted to carry no more than two power banks, which must be placed in carry-on baggage and must not be included in checked baggage.

The use of power banks to charge electronic devices at any point during the flight is prohibited. Any power banks exceeding the permitted quantity will be confiscated by airport security personnel. 

Cathay Pacific advises passengers to carefully check their carry-on items before departure to avoid inconvenience at the airport.

Some passengers were unaware of the new regulation. Wang said airline staff had not informed her of the limit, but she supported the rule as reasonable for flight safety, adding that she believed few travellers would bring more than two power banks.

Chiu, who had just returned from the United Kingdom, said one power bank was sufficient for his needs. He suggested that authorities should instead focus on regulating power bank quality and safety risks, such as fire or explosion hazards, rather than limiting the quantity.

power banks Hong Kong International AirportCivil Aviation Department

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