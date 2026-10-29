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NEWS

Privacy watchdog hit with 85 complaints over HK Airlines, YOHO, and Broadway data breaches

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said some affected customers had reported receiving scam calls shortly after making online purchases on the platforms. (File photo)
Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said some affected customers had reported receiving scam calls shortly after making online purchases on the platforms. (File photo)

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has received 85 inquiries and complaints regarding recent data breaches involving Hong Kong Airlines, YOHO, and Broadway Photo Supply, urging customers to stay alert for scam calls from people posing as customer service representatives.

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Speaking on a radio program on Thursday, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said some affected customers had reported receiving scam calls shortly after making online purchases on the platforms. 

Chung said the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data had launched formal investigations into the cases. The companies are conducting internal reviews but have yet to provide the watchdog with some details, she said. She urged them to notify affected customers as soon as possible.

She added that some cases involved financial losses of more than HK$100,000. She cautioned the public to be especially wary of callers claiming to be customer service representatives and offering refunds.

Customers should verify callers’ identities through official websites, physical stores, or hotlines, and avoid disclosing sensitive information such as bank account or credit card details.

Tiger Pulse

Should companies be required to notify affected customers promptly after a personal data breach?

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