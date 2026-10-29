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NEWS

Teenager jailed for 8 years over Wan Chai acid attack on Singaporean tourist

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for splashing corrosive liquid on a Singaporean tourist in Wan Chai last June, causing second-degree burns across more than 10 percent of her body.

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The defendant, Anson Kew, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of throwing corrosive fluid with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

High Court Judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai said background reports showed that Kew had left school after Secondary 4, fallen in with bad company and previously been convicted of theft. He had also breached a probation order, leading to his placement in a youth correctional facility, and later began abusing drugs. 

Although the report said Kew had not formally joined a triad society, Chan said he was certain the defendant had effectively “joined” one. The judge noted that the assignment to carry out the attack had come through undesirable associates. Kew also admitted that he had committed the offense in exchange for a HK$10,000 reward.

The court heard that the 36-year-old victim, Jiang Wen, was ambushed on June 9 last year outside a building in Wan Chai after meeting friends. She was preparing to get into a private car when Kew attacked.

Dressed in black and wearing a hat and mask, Kew rushed towards her and threw sulfuric acid with a concentration of nearly 70 percent at her three times, hitting her face and limbs.

The attack left Jiang in hospital for 61 days. She underwent multiple procedures to remove damaged tissue and receive skin grafts before returning to Singapore for ongoing medical treatment. 

Chan said the trauma and pain suffered by Jiang were unimaginable. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, experienced insomnia and needed medication, and was left with permanent, visible scars.

The judge said Kew had been motivated solely by money and had poor prospects for rehabilitation. Apart from his guilty plea, Chan found no other mitigating factors and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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