logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Jordan restaurant, forcing road closures

NEWS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Nathan Road in Jordan this morning, sending thick smoke billowing into the street and causing traffic disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The blaze occurred at 9.31am at 192–194 Nathan Road, near the intersection of Austin Road. Dense smoke filled the surrounding streets, forcing pedestrians to flee.

Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and put out the fire. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the incident, the Transport Department announced that all lanes on Austin Road eastbound, between Nathan Road and Cox's Road, were closed to traffic.

The slow lane on southbound Nathan Road near Austin Road, heading toward Salisbury Road, was also closed, causing heavy congestion in the area.

Nathan RoadJordan restaurant fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
KASA.
Student residence KASA in Yau Ma Tei put up for sale at HK$450m
PROPERTY
11-10-2026 15:57 HKT
The property on Nathan Road is valued at around HK$450 million. Photo from CBRE
Mong Kok boutique hotel CASA up for sale
PROPERTY
02-09-2025 16:56 HKT
No 315, 317–321 Nathan Road in Kowloon's Yau Tsim Mong District. Photo from CBRE
CBRE handling sale of two buildings in Jordan, Bank of America Tower floor worth $1.05b
PROPERTY
11-08-2025 15:52 HKT
Queues of passengers waiting for transport are seen at Huanggang Port last weekend.
Halloween cross-boundary services boosted as lawmaker urges extended port hours
NEWS
59 mins ago
Morning Recap - October 29, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
FEHD steps up rodent control after rat sightings in Hung Hom and Kwai Fong
NEWS
7 hours ago
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
8 hours ago
Medical Council postpones Chow Tin-yu disciplinary hearing pending inquest
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police appeal for information on missing man, 80, in Tai Po
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man injured in knife attack in Tai Po, police hunt 4 suspects
NEWS
10 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
18 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.