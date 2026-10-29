Fire breaks out at Jordan restaurant, forcing road closures

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Nathan Road in Jordan this morning, sending thick smoke billowing into the street and causing traffic disruptions.

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The blaze occurred at 9.31am at 192–194 Nathan Road, near the intersection of Austin Road. Dense smoke filled the surrounding streets, forcing pedestrians to flee.

Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving the report and put out the fire. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the incident, the Transport Department announced that all lanes on Austin Road eastbound, between Nathan Road and Cox's Road, were closed to traffic.

The slow lane on southbound Nathan Road near Austin Road, heading toward Salisbury Road, was also closed, causing heavy congestion in the area.