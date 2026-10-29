THEi clears three program reviews in university push

The Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) has cleared accreditation for three program areas, moving closer to becoming Hong Kong's next University of Applied Sciences.

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The most recent approval came in May for “Computer Science and Information Technology,” after “Sports and Recreation Management” and “Built Environment” passed review last year.

Designing the three subject areas was no easy task, said president Alan Lau Kin-tak, as learning in applied science goes beyond textbooks. Sports science, for example, requires dedicated rooms to assess athletes' physical conditions — a break from tradition, he said.

Lau admitted that many of THEi's courses were launched at industry request, reflecting the institute's close ties with business. He added that the institute will keep tabs on talent demand over the next three to seven years to shape its training focus.

To give students a deeper understanding of real-world applications, THEi previously announced plans for a new campus in Tai Koo, which includes an immersive experience room with three large screens that simulate different scenarios.

The institute said it will continue working closely with authorities toward upgrading to a University of Applied Sciences.